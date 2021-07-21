Sneak Peek: Here’s 13 New Foods To Try At The Richmond Night Market This Summer

Christina Chandra | July 21, 2021
Photo: @eatbolo / Facebook & Richmond Night Market

When you think of the Richmond Night Market, the food is usually the highlight.

Prior to Friday’s opening, organizers has revealed their reopening plans, along with a number of mouth watering new and returning favourites foods that will be appearing at this summer’s Richmond Night Market.

Each year, there are a number must-try treats and this year is no different. So we have rounded up some of our top picks that you’ll definitely want to try this summer.

13 Must Try Items Coming to To The Richmond Night Market

Hawaiian Butter Garlic Shrimp

garlic shrimp richmond night market food

Deep Fried Bao with Ice Cream

One Coconut Drink

one coconut

Photo: Richmond Night Market

Fried Chicken Bolo Sando

richmond night market

Photo: @eatbolo / Facebook

Dango (Japanese sweet food)

dango

Photo: Richmond Night Market

Lavender Shave Ice Cup

richmond night market food

Photo: Richmond Night Market

deep fried bao

Beaver Tails

beavertails

Photo: @beavertails / Instagram

Gyukatsu Sand

richmond night market food

Photo: @andgelnoms / Instagram

Butter Chicken

richmond night market food

Photo: Richmond Night Market

Nori Tacos

richmond night market

Photo: @expressnori / Instagram

Fantuan Delivery Cross over Blackball pop up booth – Shaved Ice Cups

richmond night market food

Photo: Richmond Night Market

Other Items To Look Out For

  • Grilled rice paper (Vietnamese food)
  • Mango Coconut Pudding

What food are you excited to try most?

 

