When you think of the Richmond Night Market, the food is usually the highlight.

Prior to Friday’s opening, organizers has revealed their reopening plans, along with a number of mouth watering new and returning favourites foods that will be appearing at this summer’s Richmond Night Market.

Each year, there are a number must-try treats and this year is no different. So we have rounded up some of our top picks that you’ll definitely want to try this summer.

13 Must Try Items Coming to To The Richmond Night Market

Hawaiian Butter Garlic Shrimp

One Coconut Drink

Fried Chicken Bolo Sando

Dango (Japanese sweet food)

Lavender Shave Ice Cup

Deep Fried Bao with Ice Cream

Beaver Tails

Gyukatsu Sand

Butter Chicken

Nori Tacos

Fantuan Delivery Cross over Blackball pop up booth – Shaved Ice Cups

Other Items To Look Out For

Grilled rice paper (Vietnamese food)

Mango Coconut Pudding

What food are you excited to try most?

