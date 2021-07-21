When you think of the Richmond Night Market, the food is usually the highlight.
Prior to Friday’s opening, organizers has revealed their reopening plans, along with a number of mouth watering new and returning favourites foods that will be appearing at this summer’s Richmond Night Market.
Each year, there are a number must-try treats and this year is no different. So we have rounded up some of our top picks that you’ll definitely want to try this summer.
13 Must Try Items Coming to To The Richmond Night Market
Hawaiian Butter Garlic Shrimp
One Coconut Drink
Fried Chicken Bolo Sando
Dango (Japanese sweet food)
Lavender Shave Ice Cup
Deep Fried Bao with Ice Cream
Beaver Tails
Gyukatsu Sand
Butter Chicken
Nori Tacos
Fantuan Delivery Cross over Blackball pop up booth – Shaved Ice Cups
Other Items To Look Out For
- Grilled rice paper (Vietnamese food)
- Mango Coconut Pudding
What food are you excited to try most?
