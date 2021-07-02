First Look Inside Richmond’s Brand New Lavenderland (Photos)

A soothing sea of purple that will put the zen back into your life.

This lavender farm in Richmond offers 7 acres of tranquility and beauty. The purpose of the farm is to bring about happiness in the community while allowing people to take some gorgeous pictures as well.

Although the soft opening has taken place already, Lavenderland will officially open in July.

Take A Look Around Lavenderland

Wondering if it’s worth checking out? Take a look at the beauty around these photos and get a sneak peak at this farm dedicated entirely to lavenders.

The bright summer sun and lavender galore goes perfectly together as you can walk through these purple aisles.

Lavenderland in Richmond

Location: 8460 Steveston Hwy, Richmond

Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily, Tuesdays: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tickets: Book on their website

