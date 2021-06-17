Stop and smell the roses (or lavender in this case). An all-new lavender farm is opening in Richmond this summer and it has been appropriately coined ‘Lavenderland.’

It’s slated to open Saturday, June 19th and will offer guests a serene place to visit where they can soak up the stunning sea of purple.

This lavender farm is an 8 Acres leisure farm with 7 acres covered in a variety of different lavenders.

RELATED: British Columbia’s Biggest Waterpark Is Reopening This Summer With New Rules

Conceptualized in 2017, and after year of planning, planting and preparing, it is opening for the first time just in time this summer. Their goal is to create a better, cleaner, and greener environment using a eco-friendly natural farming approach.

In case you didn’t know, there are a variety of different lavender plants and the farm will feature a bunch of them. They include: Melissa, Super Blue, Grosso and French varieties of the aromatic flower.

Lavender has a long history of medicinal use and the scent is known to be therapeutic with calming properties.

It is located at 8460 on Steveston Highway in Richmond, and tickets are now available online for purchase. Entries are every hour and visits are limited to 2 hour intervals.

DIY classes will not be offered this year, however there will be a gift shop on-site selling lavender-based essential oils as well as a plethora of skin care and cleaning products.

The lavender farm will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily throughout the summer months until October 10th.

You Might Also Like:

Lavenderland

When: Grand opening on June 19th, 2021

Where: 8460 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Cost: $15.75 per person, $42 per family for 2 adults + 3 children (both limited to two hour visit)

Tickets: Can be purchased on their website

For more things to see and do in Metro Vancouver, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.