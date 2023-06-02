Massive 7 Acre Lavender Farm Reopens In Richmond This Month

Stop and smell the roses (or lavender in this case). Richmond’s massive lavender farm ‘Lavender land’ is re-opening for the season.

It’s slated to open Wednesday, June 14th and will offer guests a serene place to visit where they can soak up the stunning sea of purple.

This lavender farm is an 8 Acres leisure farm with 7 acres covered in a variety of different lavenders.

RELATED: British Columbia’s Biggest Waterpark Is Reopening This Summer

Conceptualized in 2017, and after year of planning, planting and preparing, it is opened for the first time just in 2021, and has quickly become a popular summer destination. Their goal is to create a better, cleaner, and greener environment using a eco-friendly natural farming approach.

In case you didn’t know, there are a variety of different lavender plants and the farm will feature a bunch of them. They include: Melissa, Super Blue, Grosso and French varieties of the aromatic flower.

Lavender has a long history of medicinal use and the scent is known to be therapeutic with calming properties.

It is located at 8460 on Steveston Highway in Richmond, and tickets are now available online for purchase. The lavender farm will be open 10 am to 8 pm daily throughout the summer months until September.

There is a gift shop on-site selling lavender-based essential oils as well as a plethora of skin care and cleaning products.

Lavenderland

When: Opening on June 14th, 2022

Where: 8460 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Cost: General Admission: Weekday Ticket are $13 +GST, Weekend Tickets are $15 +GST. These include a $10 Lavender Hydrosol coupon that can be used during the visit. The event is free for children under 3, and special rates are available for groups.

Tickets: Can be purchased on their website