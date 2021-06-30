The Richmond Night Market has finally announced their go-ahead to re-open.

The approval allows them to operate at the current location near the River Rock Casino from mid-May until the end of the year. Unfortunately, due to restrictions this has been repeatedly delayed

With third step of the restart plan, fairs and festivals has been given the go ahead to reopen July 1st.

On June 29th, the Richmond Night Market has taken to their Facebook Page and announced their reopening for mid July.

The exact date and details are still to be announced, but many are already very excited for the return. At the same time, some people are also concerned.

About The Richmond Night Market

The market has been running since 2012, last year being the only time the event did not take place despite multiple efforts. Because it’s considered an “event” it wasn’t sure if it will proceed in opening up. The usual start date is the May long weekend.

Firework Productions, owned by Raymond Cheung, had asked the city for a 3 year permit earlier this year, and it has been approved.

The Richmond Night Market will run from:

Mid July, 2021 – Dec 31, 2021 (later than usual)

April 29, 2022 – Oct 16, 2022

April 28, 2023 – Oct 15, 2023

The night market would have 150 retail vendors and 130 food vendors. It plans to operate from Friday to Sunday, on statutory holidays, as well as on Thursday evenings in July and August.

Some Changes To Come

The night market event is required to comply with all applicable PHO (public health orders) and regulations that are in place at any given time.

In order to allow for social distancing there will be considerable scaling down of how many attendees are allowed in at at time. Allowing for smaller crowds and exact instructions will be provided to the event by the health authority.

This can allow for shorter lineups at your favourite food stands, as well as easier social distancing.

