BC Casinos, Clubs, Theatres and Banquet Halls Can Officially Reopen This Summer

British Columbians may finally get to revisit indoor entertainment by this summer.
The latest reopening plan launched by the province finally includes some long missed activities including festivals, casinos, nightclubs, banquet halls, movie theatres, personal parties and sport games.
Whereas some businesses have closed and reopened a few times, others have not been seen since last March and have been greatly missed. Others have been listed for sale or closed for good.
RELATED: Dozens of Show Announcements Providing Vancouver A Glimmer Of Hope
B.C. Reopening Plan
The Province’s restart plan announced on May 25 includes 4 steps, and each one includes a section on lifting social activity restrictions.
The first step begins immediately, and the fourth and final step hopes to start as early as September of this year.
These are tentative dates and moving to the next step of the plan will be based on percentage of the population vaccinated along with declining case counts and COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Here’s a recap of the four-steps:
Step 1: Starting May 25
- Outdoor seated organized gatherings up to 50 people with a COVID-19 Safety Plan
- Indoor seated organized gatherings up to 10 people with a COVID-19 Safety Plan
Step 2: Earliest start date June 15
- Return to usual for indoor and outdoor personal gatherings
- Banquet halls can operate with limited capacity and a COVID-19 Safety Plan
- Outdoor personal gatherings up to 50 people (birthday parties, backyard BBQs, block parties)
- Indoor seated organized gatherings up to 50 people with a COVID-19 Safety Plan (Movie Theatres could be included)
- Sports: Outdoor spectators up to 50 allowed
Step 3: Earliest start date July 1
- Bingo halls, casinos and nightclubs can operate with a limited capacity
- Fairs and festivals can operate with a COVID-19 Safety Plan in place
- Increased capacity at both indoor and outdoor organized gatherings with a COVID-19 Safety Plan in place
- Sports: Limited indoor spectators allowed
Step 4: Earliest start date September 7
- Increased capacity at large organized gatherings, like a concert
- Increased outdoor and indoor spectators
With the lift of restrictions, we may finally be able to go back to a normal social life, watch a movie, attend a small wedding or simply meet friends and family without worry.
The return of these events will definitely be marking an end to a very very long year.
You May Also Like:
- BC Reveals Plan to Reopen Indoor Dining and Completely Lift Restrictions
- BC Reveals Plan To Lift Travel Restrictions Just In Time For Summer
For more updates in Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.