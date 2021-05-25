BC Casinos, Clubs, Theatres and Banquet Halls Can Officially Reopen This Summer

British Columbians may finally get to revisit indoor entertainment by this summer.

The latest reopening plan launched by the province finally includes some long missed activities including festivals, casinos, nightclubs, banquet halls, movie theatres, personal parties and sport games.

Whereas some businesses have closed and reopened a few times, others have not been seen since last March and have been greatly missed. Others have been listed for sale or closed for good.

B.C. Reopening Plan

The Province’s restart plan announced on May 25 includes 4 steps, and each one includes a section on lifting social activity restrictions.

The first step begins immediately, and the fourth and final step hopes to start as early as September of this year.

These are tentative dates and moving to the next step of the plan will be based on percentage of the population vaccinated along with declining case counts and COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Here’s a recap of the four-steps:

Step 1: Starting May 25

Outdoor seated organized gatherings up to 50 people with a COVID-19 Safety Plan

Indoor seated organized gatherings up to 10 people with a COVID-19 Safety Plan

Step 2: Earliest start date June 15

Return to usual for indoor and outdoor personal gatherings

Banquet halls can operate with limited capacity and a COVID-19 Safety Plan

Outdoor personal gatherings up to 50 people (birthday parties, backyard BBQs, block parties)

Indoor seated organized gatherings up to 50 people with a COVID-19 Safety Plan (Movie Theatres could be included)

Sports: Outdoor spectators up to 50 allowed

Step 3: Earliest start date July 1

Bingo halls, casinos and nightclubs can operate with a limited capacity

Fairs and festivals can operate with a COVID-19 Safety Plan in place

Increased capacity at both indoor and outdoor organized gatherings with a COVID-19 Safety Plan in place

Sports: Limited indoor spectators allowed

Step 4: Earliest start date September 7

Increased capacity at large organized gatherings, like a concert

Increased outdoor and indoor spectators

With the lift of restrictions, we may finally be able to go back to a normal social life, watch a movie, attend a small wedding or simply meet friends and family without worry.

The return of these events will definitely be marking an end to a very very long year.

