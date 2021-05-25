BC Reveals Plan To Lift Travel Restrictions Just In Time For Summer

After what seems like an eternity, British Columbians will soon be able to roam freely as the province revealed their four-step plan for re-starting BC.

At the moment, the non-essential travel ban between the three B.C. health regions will continue. However, if the number of cases continues its downward trend and vaccination rates go up, BC will lift region restrictions as early as June 15.

As a result, British Columbians will be allowed to pursue recreational travel across the province. Transit services across the province including BC Ferries will also be permitted to increase service.

RELATED: Odd Yet Magical Places To Visit In BC This Summer

On July 1st and just in time for Canada Day, the province has planned to further ease restrictions by allowing recreational travel across Canada.

It’s important to note health officials stress that BC’s reopening will be subject to COVID-19 data and just the dates. In other words, it’s best to look at the dates as tentatively granted current trends and patterns remain on track.

Still, the news is positive and a step in the right direction. The province also revealed plans to lift indoor dining restrictions and allow casinos, nightclubs, theatres and banquet halls to reopen.

Here’s a recap of the steps:

Step 1: May 25

Recreational travel only within travel region (travel restrictions extended)

Step 2: June 15 (earliest date)

No B.C. recreational travel restrictions

Step 3: July 1 (earliest date)

No Canada recreational travel restrictions

For more Metro Vancouver news and updates, check out our News section.