Talk of returning to ‘normalcy’ has been circulating, and questions of when and what will come first. It seems though there is sign of hope for locals as show announcements have been amping up.

Recently, there has been numerous concerts and shows scheduled in and around Vancouver starting in the fall of 2021.

It may be a little early to say how these will occur and what steps will be in place, but fact is, they are coming back to town. So let’s run down some of the firmed up show announcements.

Show Announcements & Dates Coming Up

Stars on Ice: (top-level figure skaters such as Kurt Browning and Elvis Stojko) at Rogers Arena on October 27

(top-level figure skaters such as Kurt Browning and Elvis Stojko) at Rogers Arena on October 27 Eric Churc h: Rogers Arena on October 29, 2021

h: Rogers Arena on October 29, 2021 Postmodern Jukebox: The Centre in Vancouver on November 6, 2021

The Centre in Vancouver on November 6, 2021 Half Waif: (singer, songwriter, and producer Nandi Rose) at the WISE Hall on November 7, 2021

(singer, songwriter, and producer Nandi Rose) at the WISE Hall on November 7, 2021 Cory and the Wongnotes, featuring Antwaun Stanley: Hollywood Theatre on November, 2021

Hollywood Theatre on November, 2021 The Slackers: Rickshaw Theatre on December 3, 2021

Rickshaw Theatre on December 3, 2021 The Weeknd: Rogers Arena on January 14 & 15, 2022

Rogers Arena on January 14 & 15, 2022 Caribou: The Commodore on February 18 and 19, 2022

The Commodore on February 18 and 19, 2022 Inhaler: The Commodore Ballroom on March 24, 2022

The Commodore Ballroom on March 24, 2022 Ashe : The Commodore Ballroom on April 4, 2022

: The Commodore Ballroom on April 4, 2022 Sons of Kemet: The Imperial on April 7, 2022

Are You Ready For Concerts?

Does hearing show announcements excite you or give you a sense of ‘returning to normal’? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Stay tuned on what’s happening in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our Events section.