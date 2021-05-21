Talk of returning to ‘normalcy’ has been circulating, and questions of when and what will come first. It seems though there is sign of hope for locals as show announcements have been amping up.
Recently, there has been numerous concerts and shows scheduled in and around Vancouver starting in the fall of 2021.
It may be a little early to say how these will occur and what steps will be in place, but fact is, they are coming back to town. So let’s run down some of the firmed up show announcements.
Show Announcements & Dates Coming Up
- Stars on Ice: (top-level figure skaters such as Kurt Browning and Elvis Stojko) at Rogers Arena on October 27
- Eric Church: Rogers Arena on October 29, 2021
- Postmodern Jukebox: The Centre in Vancouver on November 6, 2021
- Half Waif: (singer, songwriter, and producer Nandi Rose) at the WISE Hall on November 7, 2021
- Cory and the Wongnotes, featuring Antwaun Stanley: Hollywood Theatre on November, 2021
- The Slackers: Rickshaw Theatre on December 3, 2021
- The Weeknd: Rogers Arena on January 14 & 15, 2022
- Caribou: The Commodore on February 18 and 19, 2022
- Inhaler: The Commodore Ballroom on March 24, 2022
- Ashe: The Commodore Ballroom on April 4, 2022
- Sons of Kemet: The Imperial on April 7, 2022
Are You Ready For Concerts?
Does hearing show announcements excite you or give you a sense of ‘returning to normal’? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
