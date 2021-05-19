Richmond Night Market Approved To Return This Summer

The Richmond Night Market has been given the go-ahead to re-open.

The approval allows them to operate at the current location near the River Rock Casino from mid-May until the end of the year. However, event organizers do not anticipate opening in time for the Victoria Day long weekend. It may actually return in July or August instead.

In fact, the actual days of operation will depend on two things: the weather and the pandemic situation.

About The Richmond Night Market

The market has been running since 2012, last year being the only time the event did not take place despite multiple efforts. Because it’s considered an “event” it wasn’t sure if it will proceed in opening up. The usual start date is the May long weekend.

Firework Productions, owned by Raymond Cheung, had asked the city for a 3 year permit earlier this year, and it has been approved.

The Richmond Night Market will run from:

July-Aug (TBD), 2021 – Dec 31, 2021 (later than usual)

April 29, 2022 – Oct 16, 2022

April 28, 2023 – Oct 15, 2023

The night market would have 150 retail vendors and 130 food vendors. It plans to operate from Friday to Sunday, on statutory holidays, as well as on Thursday evenings in July and August.

Some Changes To Come

The night market event is required to comply with all applicable PHO (public health orders) and regulations that are in place at any given time.

In order to allow for social distancing there will be considerable scaling down of how many attendees are allowed in at at time. Allowing for smaller crowds and exact instructions will be provided to the event by the health authority.

This can allow for shorter lineups at your favourite food stands, as well as easier social distancing.

