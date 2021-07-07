Save The Date, Richmond Night Market Returns This July With Limited Capacity

The Richmond Night Market has finally announced their go-ahead to re-open.

The approval allows them to operate at the current location near the River Rock Casino from mid-May until the end of the year.

With third step of BC’s restart plan, fairs and festivals were given the go ahead to reopen on July 1st.

On June 29th, the Richmond Night Market took to their Facebook Page to confirm they’d be opening in July.

On July 6th, organizers issued a press release to confirm the market will officially open on July 23rd and run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through September 6th, 2021.

Richmond Night Market 2021

The Richmond Night Market will be required to comply with all applicable PHO (public health orders) and regulations.

In order to allow for social distancing, entry will be limited. Allowing for smaller crowds and exact instructions will be provided to the event by the health authority closer to the opening date.

This may effect the price of admission fees, which will also be confirmed closer to July 23rd. In addition, attendees may be asked to book a time slot in advance.

Ultimately, limited access will allow for shorter lineups at your favourite food stands, as well as make social distancing easier.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, this year’s theme is “Revisited” with a large focus on international foods.

As the summer progresses and if health guidelines permit, organizers plan to gradually add more vendors and accommodate larger attendance.

Richmond Night Market History

The market has been running since 2012, last year being the only time the event did not take place despite multiple efforts.

Firework Productions, owned by Raymond Cheung, had asked the city for a 3 year permit earlier this year, and it was eventually granted. While there’s been multiple rumours of the night market relocating, this means it’s here to stay through 2023.

On an average night, the market boasts 150 retail vendors and 130 food vendors. While things will surely be scaled down this year, the night market will likely be back to its original form by next summer.

For updates on what is happening in Metro Vancouver, check out our Things To Do section.