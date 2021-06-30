The PNE Will Return This Summer and Just Dropped Its Entertainment Line Up

Hold on to your mini-donuts, the PNE is coming back this year.

While it initially appeared to be cancelled, BC’s restart plan has given events the go ahead with specific modifications.

As a result, the Fair just announced its summer lineup of entertainment and attractions. The PNE will take place from August 21 to September 6, with tickets on sale starting July 2, 2021.

NEW PNE Entertainment and Attractions for 2021

Agriculture

Running for 111 years, the farm inside the historic livestock barns allows guests to experience an array of farm animals, interactive educational exhibits as well connecting with a range of agriculture sectors. The BC Dairy Association, BC Cattlemen’s Association, BC Egg Marketing Board, and BC Chicken Marketing Board, will all be putting on exhibits at the Fair. This enables visitors’ access to experiences that can’t be found anywhere else in the city limits!

Farm Country

The Livestock Building is a free event that is open daily from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Here you can see baby animals, educational displays, children’s exhibits and a variety of shows and demonstrations including the pig races, on 4 times a day.

West Coast Lumberjack Show

This PNE classic is on daily at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Watch the fast action chopping, high speed chainsaws, cross-cut sawing, log rolling, flying axe throwing, and remember to make some noise as they climb the giant spar pole.

Safeway Cooking Stage

Playing on the outside grounds with 3 shows daily, you can catch live cooking demonstrations. This year local chefs will put on highlights with flavours from around the globe. Each day will bring a new variety of recipes and techniques for guests to learn and try in their own kitchens.

Metro Vancouver Exhibit

This showcase will feature jaw-dropping, critical infrastructure projects to awe-inspiring regional parks to planning for growth and the stewardship of over a quarter of the region’s land base. Visitors to the Metro Vancouver showcase will leave feeling inspired about where they live, as well as better understanding the many different activities taking place to make this one of the most livable regions in the world.

Comedy Street Corner

On daily, watch comedians entertain with these comedy street shows – where can even be pulled into the act!

Market Place

In the Livestock building, the Marketplace has been a well-known PNE tradition for years. This year visitors can browse and explore more than 50 exhibit booths.

PNE Amphitheatre

President’s Choice SuperDogs

Daily shows of this family favourite feature will be on at 1:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Watch these amazing dogs that are jumping for joy and thrilled to be back at the PNE Fair with their, brand new celebration of fun, Happy Together! Catch all the skills, surprises and silliness outdoors at the PNE Amphitheatre and fall in love with these furry friends all over again!

Electric Fire – A Nightly Pyro Musical Finale

On at 9:45 p.m. nightly, don’t miss our nightly pyro musical finale, where the skies will erupt with flying rockets, exploding fire, live performers and high-voltage intensity! Come feel the heat at Electric Fire!

The Revel District (Revel District, Daily)

Revel District Stage

The highly anticipated experience of live music can once again be enjoyed at the 2021 PNE Fair! Visitors can grab a delicious bite or beverage, stay late and party the night away with entertainment that never stops. With performances from long-time Fair favourite Nearly Neil to performances by the always popular Dr. Strangelove and March Hare to the R & B Allstars and Soulstream. The Revel District Stage has something for every music fan.

For The Love of Drag

On at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. get entertained by some of Vancouver’s drag superstars! Tuck Entertainment presents a menagerie of drag queens nightly on-stage serving outrageous looks and breathtaking performances to some of your favourite pop songs.

PNE Pep Band

Entertaining daily, this is always a crowd pleaser. A crowd favourite at the PNE Fair, kick your day into high gear with the PNE Pep Band’s high-energy concerts that will be held throughout the fairgrounds daily.

BCAA ToonCity

Bones & Scully, ‘Tis Fun To Be A Pirate

Join Bones, Scully and their bumbling crew of pirates as they defend the title of “Pirate Crew of the Year”! Help them defend their treasure from the Bandits of Pirate’s Bay in this action-packed musical. Adventure awaits!

Blue’s Dance Party

Bring the family to sing and dance with Blue the Bear and his friends in this interactive multimedia dance party!

Family Flix

When the sun goes down, join us for your favourite family movies on the big screen nightly at ToonCity. It’s a perfect outdoor movie night for the entire family.

PNE Admission and Hours

Duration of Fair: August 21 st to September 6 th , 2021 (closed on August 23 rd and 30 th )

August 21 to September 6 , 2021 (closed on August 23 and 30 ) Hours of operation: 11 AM – 11 PM

11 AM – 11 PM Tickets: starting July 2 nd at 10am at ticketleader.ca $15 for adults $12 for kids and seniors Free entrance for 5 & under (must reserve free tickets) Tickets must be purchased for a specific day in advance

starting July 2 at 10am at ticketleader.ca

