For First Time Ever, The 2021 PNE Prize Home Will Be Located in South Surrey

The PNE Prize Home is often just as big of an attraction as the fair itself. This year for the first-time ever, the home will be in Metro Vancouver.

More specifically, this will be a purpose-built in-place home located in South Surrey on the edge of White Rock.

The house is expected to be a masterpiece and an energy-efficient home, within proximity to the local favourite beaches and all the amenities you need.

RELATED: Playland’s Season Debut In May Has Been Postponed Due To Restrictions

In the past 87 years of the fair’s history, the PNE Prize Home has been built on site, allowing people to take a tour. After that, it is relocated to its permanent home.

The Prize Home locations are all over B.C., including the Sunshine Coast and the Interior. However this year due to limited in-person touring options, the organizers decided to break tradition. Hence why they purchased a Prize Home in the lower mainland for the first time ever.

More About The PNE Prize Home

The builder of the home will be: Distrikt Homes of Langley. The 2021 PNE Prize Home is just over 3600 sq ft spanning three levels; it offers 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

The main level features open concept living with walk-out access to a private backyard oasis. Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom with ensuite and walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as laundry. Downstairs offers a spacious home gym, media room, and a guest bedroom and bathroom.

The total value of the PNE Grand Prize Package is $1.8 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PNE Prize Home (@pneprizehome)

More photos will be available throughout the summer.

Other Prizes and Tickets

In addition to the Grand Prize Package, there are other prizes:

1-of-5 vehicles from Chevrolet

$100,000 in cash prizes

a Harley-Davidson motorcycle from Trev Deeley

$10,000 Yaletown Interiors gift certificate

BONUS draws throughout the summer to include additional cash prizes and a Tofino vacation package.

The ticket purchase deadline for the first early bird draw is June 7.

PNE Prize Home Tickets are sold in bundles:

2 tickets for $30

6 tickets for $60

15 tickets for $125.

You can purchase your prize home tickets online or via phone at 604-678-4663 or toll free at 1-877-946-4663.

Stay updated on things happening in Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.