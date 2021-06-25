New Twilight Hours Make Playland a Classic Summer Date Night Option

Spending a warm summer evening at Playland with your significant other is a rite of passage for Vancouverites.

The quintessential activity has everything you need in one place for the perfect date night out.

Couples of all ages will have a good time indulging in the many delectable eats and of course, going on the thrilling rides.

To make things even better, Playland is extending its summer hours to now open on Friday nights as well as Saturdays and Sundays during the daytime. As of July 3, they’ll also be open on Saturday nights.

Playland

Enjoy the beloved tradition with your loved one by your side for a memorable summer.

Vancouver’s favourite amusement park has so much to offer thrill-seekers. The Enterprise is back with an all-new look, as well as other extreme rides, including The Beast, the sky-scraping Atmosfear, The Pirate Ship, Music Express and much more.

However, if you’re trying to impress your special someone you’ll want to line up for the Revelation – one of the fastest and most exhilarating extreme rides in the world. (Please note it’s an extra charge on top of admission, so you may want to budget accordingly).

Looking for something less extreme? There’s no shame in boarding Bug Whirled, Flutterbye or the Dizzy Drop (we promise we won’t judge).

Food

Make sure to come hungry as there’s a lot of new eats to try, as well as classic favourites.

Fun Dunkers mini donuts has just unveiled iced mini donuts with new feature flavours rotating every week, including maple bacon, Oreo and blue sprinkles, which are all available in packs of six or 13.

Buen Gusto Tacos & Totchos also has some new offerings, which include: vegetarian tacos with fried avocado, carne molida totchos (nachos on tater tots), a cauliflower rice bowl and a super hot ‘hell fire’ picante made from a mash of chili peppers.

Stay refreshed and hydrated with ice cold beverages from S’luscious and obviously, you can’t go to Playland without picking up some candy floss.

Safety

Playland’s had made it their top priority to provide a summer of safe fun for the whole family, friends and couples with its selection of games, attractions and food.

Several COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place so guests feel safe and comfortable. As a result, it’s operating with significantly reduced capacities, physical distancing, enhanced cleaning procedures and masks will be required on rides, in the gaming areas and in all queue lines.

Playland Tickets

If you want in on the fun, keep in mind that tickets are extremely limited and date-specific. You can book your Playland passes in advance, to ensure your preferred date is not sold out.

Check their ticket availability online to secure yourself a classic date night in Vancouver this summer.

This is branded content created in partnership with the PNE. To learn more about summer at Playland, visit them online.