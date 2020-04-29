The Richmond Night Market Might Still Go Ahead This Summer

As summer draws nearer—events are rapidly changing as we grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic. But one local attraction that has no plans of shutting down (yet) is the Richmond Night Market.

While it’s uncertain when they will open (usually it’s in May), they’re still planning on going ahead with some changes. As of this moment, organizers are looking to potentially open at the end of June.

RELATED:

According to their website, they state: “We are working closely with local health authorities for information and guidance and preparing for the possible scenarios related to COVID-19. We will ensure the right plans and resources are in place with the guidance from the City of Richmond and Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) to protect the health and safety of all visitors.”

Organizers for the Richmond Night Market also say they will have high standards when it comes to cleanliness for the event and are following onsite health and safety protocols.

Richmond Night Market Safety Protocols

All booths will be provided with guidelines and packs for maintaining hygiene standards

Training for Event Staff, with ongoing reinforcement on a regular basis

Additional signage onsite for reminders about the hygiene protocols

Easy access to handwashing stations and hand sanitizers in the food court and entrance areas

Outlined cycles for frequent cleaning and disinfection of targeted areas

Quick response to spills, trash, and other situations

Extra sanitation of high-volume areas especially touchpoints – e.g. all tables and chairs, game facilities

Increase medical support onsite

They add that these measures will also be communicated with their various vendors and exhibitors onsite. And that any one who feels sick should stay home.

“As always, our focus is on the health and well-being of our event staff, vendors, guests and the larger community, and we look forward to welcoming you at Richmond Night Market very soon,” the statement continues.

For the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic, check out our News section.