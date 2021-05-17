Kitsilano Pool’s Summer 2021 Opening Date Has Been Announced

Editor’s note: Our goal with all content is to help you spark ideas for future adventures. We urge you to follow all provincial guidelines and limit non-essential travel outside of your health authority. For the latest information on BC’s response to COVID-19, click here.

This pool is definitely one that tops the charts as far as public pools in the city goes.

Kitsilano pool is the only saltwater pool in Vancouver and its massive size at 137 metres makes it double the size of an Olympic sized pool. However, more than the pool and water it’s one of the most picturesque public swim areas.

You can frolic or swim in an aqua pool that mimics a beachfront (shallow to start), while literally looking over the actual beachfront at Kits and the city of Vancouver.

Book Your Time At Kitsilano Pool

Get your calendars ready, Kitsilano pool is opening on May 22, and will remain open until September 6, 2021.

Because it is a public space, there are maximum capacities allowed to be aligned with COVID-19 protocols. As such, online booking is needed to secure a space for each swimmer.

The full schedule is coming soon, as advanced online registration starts on May 19, 2021. This is required for all swim sessions.​​​​​​​

Kitsilano pool is located on 2305 Cornwall Ave, Vancouver.

It will be fun to take a dip in the city’s most photogenic pool once again, don’t you think?

