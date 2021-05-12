9 Best Outdoor Playgrounds In Vancouver To Explore With Your Littles Ones

Editor’s note: Our goal with all content is to help you spark ideas for future adventures. We urge you to follow all provincial guidelines and limit non-essential travel outside of your health authority. For the latest information on BC’s response to COVID-19, click here.

Playgrounds and Vancouver go hand in hand, there are ample parks and fun playscapes around the city.

Although there is no doubt a fun playground worth mentioning in each neighbourhood, we have rounded up some the best known, or lesser known but must-see, playgrounds in Vancouver.

How many of the ones on this list have you played at before?

Vancouver Playgrounds Worth Visiting

Hastings Park AKA Slidey Slides

No Vancouver playgrounds list would suffice without this popular destination amongst playground enthusiasts. The rubber matting, large playgrounds, sandbox, outdoor gym only adds to the fact there there is an actual rubber area for climbing complete with slides and ropes. Overlooking Empire Fields, the bike park and sitting next to Playland, all adds to the “cool” vibe at this park.

Creekside Park

This playground is newly renovated making it shiny and bright. Set in beautiful False Creek, it has a zip line, sand and water feature, 2 storey slide and lots of climbing structures. The area is surrounded by picnic tables and is also next to Science World, lot of fun to be had here.

Granville Island Waterpark

Not that you need another reason to make Granville Island appealing, but there is a waterpark that is pretty spectacular, next to the Kids Market. It’s large, bright, has a winding slide, fire hydrant and lots of room to splash and run around.

Charleson Park

Another park in False Creek in Fairview, this playground also comes with a stunning view. Some of the cool features here is a wooden ship play structure, in-ground trampolines, a spinner/climber feature all on rubber surfacing. Kids enjoy hours of play here often.

Douglas Park

This popular area for many kids and kids events and activities comes complete with a huge playground area. There is also a sand pit, in-ground trampoline, a zip line, play houses and as per usual some amazing climbing structures. There are a lot of options to get kids of all ages running off some energy.

Jones Park

A well known feature at this park is the giant wooden snail that kids love to climb, and it sprouts water in the summer. The actual playground, and slide, is shaped as a wooden pirate ship and allows for a lot of imagination for the little ones. A bonus here is that you can often actually find street parking (which we all know can be rare).

Kaslo Park

This becomes a popular hot spot every summer for kids of all ages. This large park has 3 playgrounds (one for each age group) along with a sandpit, a skate park, and basketball courts. The area also has a huge grass field where (pre-pandemic days) many outdoor movies are hosted. Last summer it was frequented by Salty's Lobster Food Truck, making it a fun place to spend the day and have a picnic. Beaconsfield Park – Coming Soon

This new playground is expected to be pretty amazing. There will be climbing structures, spinners, slides and so much more with safety surfacing. There is also a mini trampoline being installed. Updates and construction is underway with the park slated to open later this Spring or Summer.

