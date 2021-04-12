Do you remember the last concert you attended? It seemed like a lifetime ago since we’ve been able to attend these live performances, and it is definitely one of the things we all miss the most in the last year.

The last official concert held at Rogers Arena was on March 5, 2020 with ‘The Strokes With Guest Alvvays’. After that, all scheduled concerts and shows were postponed and cancelled. Including the much anticipated concert by The Weeknd, who has now postponed dates until 2022.

However, concert-goers don’t have to wait that long. In fact, Rogers Arena will be hosting a concert again, this fall in 2021.

2021 Concerts at Rogers Arena

The first concert to be held at Rogers Arena will be by country music star Eric Church. He will take the stage on Friday, October 29, 2021, as part of his Gather Again Tour. The tour launches on September 17 and will hit 55 North American cities.

Church is performing live concerts in conjunction with his PSA promoting vaccinations. He has stated he is launching a “Crusade to get fans vaccinated and bring concerts back.”

How Will This Work?

The question on many people’s mind is how public safety measures would be enforced when the Covid-19 pandemic still lingers.

While the logistics of the concert have not yet been announced, it will take place at a time where the population is expected to be fully vaccinated (with both doses).

There has been speculation at testing also being made available at live events.

More information will be announced as rules unveil.

