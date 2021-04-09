Take To The Sky In A Hot Air Balloon Adventure Over Beautiful BC This Summer

Editor’s note: Our goal with all content is to help you spark ideas for your next adventure. We urge you to follow all provincial guidelines and limit non-essential travel. For the latest information on BC’s response to COVID-19, click here.

When you’re lucky enough to live in beautiful BC, you don’t have to travel too far to go on an epic adventure.

This hot air balloon ride in the Okanagan will (quite literally) blow you away.

Okanagan Ballooning takes guests into the sky for a magical experience they won’t soon forget.

The family-owned and operated business has been flying out of the Okanagan Valley for nearly two decades.

It holds flights year-round where guests can get a bird’s-eye view of the region’s spectacular lakes and vineyards.

They operate a six passenger hot air balloon named Aurora. The pilot’s daughters chose the name as an ode to their favourite Disney princess.

And it’s only fitting, given the vibrant colours of the balloon.

The company has several COVID-19 measures in place, including complimentary face masks and hand sanitizer stations.

Guests who may have been exposed to the virus or are experiencing symptoms are asked to cancel their flight.

The standard flight is approximately one hour long, depending on wind speeds and landing zones. It flies around Kelowna but can travel to Vernon for an extra $75 fee.

Each flight includes a VQA sparkling wine celebration and a flight certificate.

It’s $400 per person on weekdays, $450 per person on weekends or $1,300 for a private flight for two on weekdays.

Okanagan Ballooning

When: Available year-round

Where: Kelowna

Cost: $400 per person (weekdays), $450 per person (weekends), $1,300 for a private flight for two (weekdays), $1,750 for a private flight for two (weekends)

