This Okanagan Lake Airbnb Is A Little Piece Of Paradise

Dreaming of a picturesque getaway in a secluded area of the Okanagan Valley? Look no further. This stunning Sante Fe Airbnb is a piece of paradise overlooking the pristine Okanagan Lake.

In true Okanagan fashion, it’s also situated amongst award-winning vineyards.

The sprawling property can accommodate up to 10 guests, with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

It also features a hot tub and a massive deck to take in sweeping views of the region.

The home itself is super bright with exposed wood beams and has everything you need to feel right at home.

There’s also a plethora of outdoor activities to take part in all seasons of the year, whether you want to take up skiing in the winter or kayaking in the summer.

Or if your extracurricular activities involve drinking wine, rest assured there’s an abundance of wineries located nearby.

Okanagan Lake Airbnb Where: Situated along Okanagan Lake, exact location TBA when booking is confirmed. Listing link. Cost: Approximately $500 per night For more beautiful places in B.C., check out our Travel & Outdoors section.