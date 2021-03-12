Editor’s note: Our goal with all content is to help you spark ideas for your next adventure. We urge you to follow all provincial guidelines and limit non-essential travel. For the latest information on BC’s response to COVID-19, click here.

Once travel restrictions ease in BC, you can escape to this hidden gem on the serene Sunshine Coast that will make you feel like you’re a world away.

The Indonesian inspired Bali Casa Retreat is a little slice of heaven you can find in Halfmoon Bay.

It’s situated on a sprawling five-acre property surrounded by the lush forest with sweeping views of the Salish Sea. It’s also very secluded—making it one of the best spots in the province for stargazing.

Guests can experience the property’s Balinese spa, fitness center, hot tub and an incredible infinity pool where they can soak up all the views.

There’s also a gourmet chef’s kitchen and an outdoor entertainment patio complete with a pizza oven.

Guests will definitely feel like they’re vacationing in Bali rather than in BC with its eclectic mix of Balinese Buddhas, vibrant paintings and zen gardens.

Bali Casa features a main lodge and a guesthouse and it’s a popular spot for weddings, anniversaries, family reunions and other important life events.

It can accommodate up to 12 guests with five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Bali Casa

Where: Halfmoon Bay on the Sunshine Coast, exact location TBA when Airbnb booking is confirmed

Cost: This magical oasis does not come cheap at approximately $2,500 per night

