6 Airbnb Stays In BC You Must Experience At Least Once

Editor’s note: Our goal with all content is to help you spark ideas for your next adventure. We urge you to follow all provincial guidelines and limit non-essential travel. For the latest information on BC’s response to COVID-19, click here.

Explore your own backyard at these magical spots across the province that will make you feel like you’re a world away.

Coolest Airbnb Stays In BC

You can relive your childhood by falling asleep in this cozy treehouse. But we can guarantee the one you stayed at as a kid looked nothing like this. This oceanfront cottage nestled on the quaint Salt Spring Island is quite literally what dreams are made of.

The newly-built treehouse is completely private and it’s the ultimate in glamping—with a private deck, full kitchenette and a day bed that turns into a king bed to allow for a luxurious stay. It costs approximately $234 per night.

Head to The Shire cabin in beautiful Penticton for a staycation that is equal parts cozy as it is off-the-grid. The rustic hut is made up almost entirely out of reclaimed materials and is built right into a rock wall—offering visitors a getaway unlike any other.

The tiny home can sleep up to two people with one queen bed. It’s suspended from above and hangs completely off the ground in a private little clearing offering up some of the best views the region has to offer. And at about $125 per night—this Airbnb is super affordable.

Visit the serene Ryder Lake area of Chilliwack to discover this tiny treehouse offering up a bird’s-eye view of the region. It can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom. Amenities include: WiFi, a dedicated workspace, outdoor shower, TV and free parking.

The private designer treehouse, appropriately called The Birdhouse is available to book out on Airbnb for approximately $210 per night.

Couples in need of a relaxing retreat can travel to the quaint Savary Island. Airbnb has a listing for a tiny home that is perfect for a couple’s staycation or a getaway with your BFF. The private cottage can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom.

Find this little piece of paradise nestled in the woods, situated along the southern shores of the pristine island. It costs about $300 per night.

The whimsical Airbnb on Vancouver Island is the perfect place for all those who are young at heart. It can sleep up to four guests with one bedroom and one bathroom. The bedroom has a queen-size bed and there’s also a double bed in the common area.

The welcoming space features an open-concept design with natural earth tones, exposed beams and windows overlooking the lush forest. Book a stay for approximately $150 per night.

Escape from the world (for a little while anyways) at the one-of-a-kind Hobbit Mountain Hole in Bridesville, nestled in the picturesque Kootenay region. It’s about 30 minutes outside of Osoyoos and a five hour drive away from Vancouver.

Seemingly straight out of a Lord Of The Rings film—it’s an idyllic staycation immersed in nature. Book it out on Airbnb for approximately $350 per night (depending on dates selected).

