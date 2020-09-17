You can relive your childhood by falling asleep in a cozy treehouse. But the one you stayed at as a kid probably looked nothing like this.

This oceanfront cottage nestled on the quaint Salt Spring Island is quite literally what dreams are made of.

The property is on Airbnb and the hosts perfectly describe it as being “where zen meets west coast.” It’s also an idyllic escape from the city and the best place to immerse yourself in nature.

The newly-built treehouse is completely private and it’s the ultimate in glamping—with a private deck, full kitchenette and a day bed that turns into a king bed to allow for a luxurious stay.

Find everything you need to enjoy the comforts of home, as it comes equipped with a mini fridge, dishes/utensils, kettle, French press, teapot and complimentary tea & coffee. The fridge is also stocked with granola, yogurt, cream and almond milk. A BBQ is also available for guests to use on the property.

It offers sweeping views of the area, where you can catch a lot of wildlife. Eagles are often seen perched on the nearby trees and you may even see a seal bobbing its head out of the water as it passes by.

Just a short walk away—you’ll find a private beach where you can further relax and take in your surroundings.

You’ll also find a bathhouse just a few steps away from the treehouse, which has everything you need to freshen up.

The owner teaches Kundalini yoga, so guests can further add to the experience by dropping in for a class or two, for an additional fee.

Treehouse On Salt Spring Island

Where: Exact location TBA when booking is confirmed, check out the Airbnb listing

