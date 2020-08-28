9 Beautiful Places To Visit in BC Before Summer Is Over

Editor’s note: Before heading off on your adventure please be mindful that many public lands across the province may be closed or limited. We also recommend researching the areas ahead of time and preparing accordingly. Our goal with all content is to help you spark ideas for your next adventure. We urge you to follow all provincial guidelines and limit non-essential travel. For the latest information on BC’s response to COVID-19, click here.

Calling all outdoor enthusiasts! Give summer 2020 a proper send off by visiting one of these magical destinations the province has to offer.

Beautiful places in BC

Emerald Lake, Yoho National Park

Escape to one of BC’s most beautiful lakes for the perfect backdrop to any photo. This gem is the largest of 61 lakes and ponds that can be found in Yoho National Park. It’s an 8.5 hour drive from Vancouver but totally worth it.

Brandywine Falls, Whistler



Stop by this popular spot enroute to Whistler to take in the spectacular 70 metre falls and surrounding mountains. You can go on a quick trail walk to reach the upper falls or hike down to enjoy the view from down below. Either way—you’re in for a treat.

Porteau Cove, Howe Sound

If you’re traveling along the Sea to Sky Highway—you have to make a pit stop here. It’s one of the most gorgeous parks in the province whether you visit day or night. But if you choose the latter, you’ll be rewarded with some amazing stargazing opportunities.

Deep Cove, North Shore

There’s no better way to spend a sunny afternoon than by visiting this quaint town in North Vancouver. Go for a hike to Quarry Rock, which offers unsurpassed views of the area, have a picnic at one of the nearby parks or go for a leisurely kayak trip.

Johnson Lake, Barriere

This serene lake is better known as being the clearest body of water in BC. The crystal clear waters are similar to what you would find in the Caribbean. Therefore, it will feel like a tropical vacation even though it’s in your own backyard. Find it in Barriere—just north of Kamloops.

Botanical Beach Tide Pools, Juan De Fuca Trail



If you like to discover marine creatures—add this spot to your BC bucket list! You can come across these magical tide pools at Botanical Beach, which can be found along Vancouver Island’s lush Juan De Fuca hiking trail.

Old Baldy Mountain Trail, Shawnigan Lake

Go on a hike in Shawnigan Lake on Vancouver Island that leads you to an incredible viewing point that can be taken in right from a swing set. It’s a 6 km trek that takes about two hours to complete round trip.

Sandstone Caves, Galiano Island

Stroll through these enchanting sandstone caves that can be found on Galiano Island. It’s one of the most heavily photographed places in the region and it’s easy to see why. The unique formations are a true testament to the beauty of Mother Nature.

Chesterman Beach, Tofino

It’s paradise for surfers (or just those who enjoy long walks on the beach). The iconic Tofino beach stretches just under 3 kms and is lined with the most beautiful homes. Catch some waves or explore the tide pools during low tide to discover starfish and other marine life.

