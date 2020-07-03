This Vancouver Island hike has the best reward possible—a secret swing on top of a mountain.

The Old Baldy Mountain trail in Shawnigan Lake offers unsurpassed views of the region and you can enjoy them right from the swing.

The trail is a 6 km trek that takes about two hours to complete. It’s considered a moderate hike and has an elevation gain of roughly 208 metres.

If you haven’t been here yet, it’s definitely worthy of being on your BC bucket list—especially during a summer that is all about exploring your own backyard.

Old Baldy Mountain Trail

Where: Shawnigan Lake, near Cowichan Valley

