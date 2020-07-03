This Vancouver Island hike has the best reward possible—a secret swing on top of a mountain.
The Old Baldy Mountain trail in Shawnigan Lake offers unsurpassed views of the region and you can enjoy them right from the swing.
You Might Also Like:
- This Kid-Friendly Hike Leads You To One Of BC’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
- This Park Has Two Of The Most Stunning Lakes In British Columbia
The trail is a 6 km trek that takes about two hours to complete. It’s considered a moderate hike and has an elevation gain of roughly 208 metres.
If you haven’t been here yet, it’s definitely worthy of being on your BC bucket list—especially during a summer that is all about exploring your own backyard.
View this post on Instagram
What’s up guys it’s your boi Dave 😅. Fire starts with a sparks, ignites with kindling and is sustained with logs. So is a passionate and full life. What are you adding to your fire? Are you putting it out with things you think are kindling but is really water? Let’s all have sustainable fires in our lives filled to the brim with joy ❤️ . . . . . . . . . . #ig_exquisite #ig_shotz #global_hotshotz #superhubs #pnw #master_shots #exclusive_shots #pnwonderland #jaw_dropping_shotz #worldshotz #theworldshotz #pixel_ig #photographyislifee #photographyislife #photographysouls #photographyeveryday #photographylover #worldbestgram #iglobal_photographers #ig_great_pics #ig_myshot #shotwithlove #justgoshoot #xposuremag #icatching #collectivelycreate #wanderlust #heatercentral #highsnobiety #shotzdelight
View this post on Instagram
📍Cowichan Who would you hike up Old Baldy Mountain with to take in an incredible vista with the perfect perch? _____ 🎥: @stephsnelling #ExploreVictoria #ExploreCowichan #ExploreBC #hellobc #explorevi #explorevancouverisland #pnw #pnwonderland #explorecanada #beautiful destinations #victoriabc #cascadiaexplored #britishcolumbia
Old Baldy Mountain Trail
Where: Shawnigan Lake, near Cowichan Valley
For more things to do in BC this summer, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.