This Hike Leads You To A Secret Mountain Swing With Panoramic Views

Meagan Gill | July 3, 2020
Travel & Outdoors
old baldy mountain trail
Photo: lealorraine_ / IG

This Vancouver Island hike has the best reward possible—a secret swing on top of a mountain.

The Old Baldy Mountain trail in Shawnigan Lake offers unsurpassed views of the region and you can enjoy them right from the swing.

The trail is a 6 km trek that takes about two hours to complete. It’s considered a moderate hike and has an elevation gain of roughly 208 metres.

If you haven’t been here yet, it’s definitely worthy of being on your BC bucket list—especially during a summer that is all about exploring your own backyard.

Old Baldy Mountain Trail

Where: Shawnigan Lake, near Cowichan Valley

For more things to do in BC this summer, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.

