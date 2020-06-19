This Park Has Two Of The Most Stunning Lakes In British Columbia

Meagan Gill | June 19, 2020
Travel & Outdoors
Kentucky Alleyne Provincial Park
Photo: GoToVan/Flickr

Summer is here and it’s time to start checking off those must-visit spots on your BC bucket list. If you haven’t visited Kentucky Alleyne Provincial Park yet, what are you waiting for?

Kentucky Alleyne Provincial Park

Photo: GoToVan/Flickr

Luckily for us, the BC park has reopened to the public for day-use and camping, just in time for the summer season.

Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy a seemingly endless amount of activities here, as it’s brimming with history, wildlife and is home to some of the best fishing the province has to offer.

You Might Also Like:

You’ll also come across two of BC’s best lakes—Kentucky Lake and Alleyne Lake. Their sparkling and pristine turquoise waters seriously cannot be beat.

Although these lakes may seem like they’re in a far away locale due to their crystal clear waters—the park is located in the heart of cattle country, near Merritt. It’s just an hour and a half away from central Okanagan.

Kentucky Alleyne Provincial Park

Photo: GoToVan/Flickr

Kentucky Alleyne Provincial Park

Photo: GoToVan/Flickr

Kentucky Alleyne Provincial Park

Location: Near Merritt, just an hour and a half away from central Okanagan

For more incredible destinations across BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.

Log in or create an account to save content