This Park Has Two Of The Most Stunning Lakes In British Columbia

Summer is here and it’s time to start checking off those must-visit spots on your BC bucket list. If you haven’t visited Kentucky Alleyne Provincial Park yet, what are you waiting for?

Luckily for us, the BC park has reopened to the public for day-use and camping, just in time for the summer season.

Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy a seemingly endless amount of activities here, as it’s brimming with history, wildlife and is home to some of the best fishing the province has to offer.

You’ll also come across two of BC’s best lakes—Kentucky Lake and Alleyne Lake. Their sparkling and pristine turquoise waters seriously cannot be beat.

Although these lakes may seem like they’re in a far away locale due to their crystal clear waters—the park is located in the heart of cattle country, near Merritt. It’s just an hour and a half away from central Okanagan.

Kentucky Alleyne Provincial Park

Location: Near Merritt, just an hour and a half away from central Okanagan

