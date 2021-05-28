15 Places In BC You Should Start Putting On Your Summer Bucket List

Editor’s note: Our goal with all content is to help you spark ideas for future adventures. We urge you to follow all provincial guidelines and limit non-essential travel outside of your health authority. For the latest information on BC’s response to COVID-19, click here.

Not straying far this summer? No worries, there’s plenty to explore in your own backyard.

Start making plans to visit one of these bucket list worthy places in BC when it is safe to do so.

Bucket List Worthy Things To Do In BC

Davidson’s Pool, Maple Ridge

A dip in a swimming hole is the perfect way to cool off. Check out this lazy river in Maple Ridge that ends in a beautiful swimming hole. With crystal clear, aquamarine waters rippling gently in the summer breeze, you’ll likely want to stick around here and just float for hours.

Lussier Hot Springs, East Kootenays



Discover this magical spot nestled amongst the wilderness of Whiteswan Lake Provincial Park in the East Kootenay region. Its rustic exterior surrounded by rocks and the lush greenery make it a destination worth traveling for.

Plus, hot springs are known for their health-giving properties including their ability to help relieve pain, reduce stress and promote sleep.

Haida Gwaii, Near Prince Rupert



Haida Gwaii features the very best natural beauty that BC has to offer. Formerly known as the Queen Charlotte Islands, the archipelago consists of 150 islands spread across approximately 3,930 square-miles.

The islands sport a population of less than 5,000, about half of which are Indigenous, and the islands have an arts and culture scene that reflects that.

Sandstone Caves, Galiano Island

These sandstone caves are an enchanting place to take a stroll through. And it might just make you feel like you’ve been transported to a much more tropical place. It’s one of the most heavily photographed attractions in the region and it’s easy to see why. The unique formations are a true testament to the beauty of Mother Nature.

Johnson Lake, Barriere

This serene piece of paradise is best known as being the clearest body of water in the province. Its crystal clear waters are similar to what you would find in the Caribbean, making you feel like you’re in a tropical place far away. But actually, this lake is in Barriere—just over 60 kilometres north of Kamloops.

Botanical Beach Tide Pools, Port Renfrew



Find this beautiful place in Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island, just a two hour drive away from Victoria. You’ll find a plethora of magical sandstone tide pools and incredible geological features. It’s part of the picturesque Juan de Fuca Marine Trail and the corresponding Juan de Fuca Provincial Park.

Pitt River Hot Springs, Pitt Meadows



This is a lesser-known spot that is quite a bit of a trek (you’ll need a boat) but it’s totally worth it. Much like its name suggests, the hot springs are next to the scenic and vibrant Pitt River. Once you arrive, you’ll be able to soak up the natural benefits hot springs have to offer in one of the most beautiful settings our province has to offer.

Golden Ears Provincial Park, Maple Ridge



Escape into the wilderness at this picturesque spot. With towering lush trees, it might just be the best possible place to practice the Japanese art of forest bathing. And it’s got plenty of trails to suit hikers and bikers alike.

Wildpod, Tofino

One of Tofino’s most sought-after glamping spots features pods nestled along the waterfront. Each one has their own signature style where you can soak up all the views right from the comfort of the bed. If you’re lucky, you may even spot some whales.

Golden Skybridge, Golden

This exciting new tourist attraction in Golden will give you the ultimate high. It features two suspension bridges that are the highest you can find in Canada. The two bridges sit at a jaw-dropping 130 and 80 metres high.

Malahat Skywalk, Near Victoria

It’s been in the works for awhile but the wait is almost over. The impressive Malahat SkyWalk will open on Vancouver Island in July. Located just 35 minutes north of Victoria, the attraction consists of a 600 metre-long elevated walkway through a lush forest. It then leads to a 10-storey architecturally-stunning spiral tower lookout, which is a first of its kind in the province.

Alexandra Bridge, Near Spuzzum



This one-of-a-kind gem can be found near the very small town of Spuzzum. It is situated over the Fraser River and offers incredible views of the region. Plus the bridge itself has such a beautiful design, making it the perfect addition to your Instagram feed.

Scandinave Spa, Whistler

This magical place is likely the closest you’ll get to heaven on earth. The spa features many amenities, including saunas, steam rooms, hammocks and other resting areas. But the main idea is to go for a dip in cold and hot baths, the Scandinavian way. It also doesn’t hurt that it’s all located outside overlooking lush trees.

Trainwreck Trail, Whistler

Check out this easy must-do 2 km hike in Whistler. The popular trail has the remnants of a trainwreck scattered throughout the forest, which occurred back in 1956. It also offers incredible views of the Cheakamus River as you cross over a suspension bridge.

Teapot Hill, Chilliwack

Enjoy a whimsical walk in the trails at this popular spot in Chilliwack. The 5 km round-trip trek includes several viewing points where you can take in unsurpassed views of Cultus Lake and the surrounding area. It also has lots of charming little teapots strewn along the trail that you can discover along the way.

