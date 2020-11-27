This BC Shoreline Is Full Of Rich Tide Pools You Must See At Least Once

Meagan Gill | November 27, 2020
Botanical Beach Provincial Park
Photo: @betterwithadventure / IG

BC is home to an abundance of beauty with plenty to explore right here in our own backyard.

Botanical Beach Provincial Park is one of those places and it can be found in Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island, just a two hour drive from Victoria.

It’s part of the picturesque Juan de Fuca Marine Trail and the corresponding Juan de Fuca Provincial Park. You’ll find a plethora of magical sandstone tide pools and incredible geological features.

 

You may even catch a glimpse of some marine creatures if you’re lucky, including starfish, sea urchins, blue mussel shells, white gooseneck barnacles and sea cucumbers.

The area is known as being a habitat for hundreds of species of both animals and plants.

The bucket list worthy Devil’s Punchbowl is also located in the park, which is a gallery of cave formations at the north end of the beach.

Botanical Beach Provincial Park

Where: Juan De Fuca Trail, Port Renfrew

