This 100 ft Suspension Bridge Over a Creek Leads You To The Ocean

With Phase 3 in full swing in BC—it’s finally time to start planning those summer adventures in your own backyard.

The province has a plethora of magical places to discover, including Loss Creek Provincial Park.

Find this gem on the rugged west coast of Vancouver Island, just south of Port Renfrew. It’s part of the bucket-list worthy Juan De Fuca Marine Trail.

It features a suspension bridge over Loss Creek which follows a major divide in the coast, known as the Leech Fault. The fault line will take hikers through the lower section of Vancouver Island.

The bridge offers unsurpassed views of the region and is more than 100 feet long and at least 100 feet above the rushing waters of the creek.

Once you cross over the bridge, you’ll be treated to more spectacular sights at Chin Beach and then eventually be taken down to the sea lion caves before making your way back on a side trail.

Loss Creek Provincial Park

Location: Along the Juan De Fuca Trail, just south of Port Renfrew

