Hide Away From The Outside World At This Remote Hobbit House In BC

Several people are searching for a much-needed escape these days and this might just be the perfect place to do just that.

Discover the Hobbit Mountain Hole in Bridesville, nestled in the picturesque Kootenay region. It’s about 30 minutes from Osoyoos and just under 5 hours from Vancouver.

The Airbnb comfortably sleeps up to two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom.

Seemingly straight out of a Lord Of The Rings film—this hobbit house is an idyllic staycation immersed in nature.

It comes equipped with a small fridge, microwave and an outdoor grill (weather-permitting).

Keep in mind this is a more off-the-grid experience and there’s no TV or WiFi. But you may get some animal visitors while staying here, including cows and a cat that live nearby on the private property.

Hobbit Mountain Hole

Where: Bridesville (exact address TBA when booking is confirmed), just 30 minutes from Osoyoos

Cost: Approximately $400 per night, depending on dates selected

