8 Cool BC Treehouses To Channel Your Inner Child

Remember building a treehouse and making it your secret hideout as a kid? Well these rental treehouses in BC are likely a lot more stable and glamourous—but they’ll spark up some of those memories and bring out the inner kid in you.

Built among the trees with amazing views, these unique wilderness escapes will definitely put you in an adventurous mood.

Rental Treehouses In BC

Shaky Knees Treehouse

Discover the serene creek side treehouse on Airbnb in the remote Likely, near Quesnel Lake in the Cariboo region. The treehouse is the perfect retreat in nature as it’s secluded and completely private.

The cost starts at $139 per night and has a minimum stay of 2 nights and has 1 bedroom that can sleep 2 people. It is best suited for adults (16 years and older) and without pets. You can read more about this treehouse here.

Free Spirit Spheres

One of the most whimsical accommodations in the province—this spot features spheres suspended from trees. Feel like one with nature in one of three cozy spheres—Eryn, Melody and Luna.

They range in price from $314-$344 per night and can sleep up to two people. Find this hidden gem in Qualicum Beach on Vancouver Island.

San Cobble Treehouse

Visit the quaint little town of Mill Bay on Vancouver Island and stay in this magical Airbnb. It costs only $74 per night and can sleep up to two guests with one bed and one bathroom.

It’s nestled on a three acre property with horses and is close to golf courses, vineyards and Shawnigan Lake. It also comes equipped with a hot tub to soak under the stars.

Owl’s Perch Treehouse

This BC treehouse is pretty much a cabin 30 ft in the air. This 2 level treehouse sleeps two guests, with one bedroom and one. Owl’s Perch offers stunning views across the Salish Sea to the mountains of Washington state.

Nestled along the Galloping Goose Trail in Sooke, BC, it costs approximately $186 per night. You can read more about this cabin here.

The Treehouse Cottage

Escape to this cottage that sleeps two and is located on a private half acre of land. Soak up the scenery and enjoy a cozy stay immersed in nature.

The cost starts at $299 per night and amenities include a full-size kitchen, private hot tub, BBQ and firepit. You can find this slice of heaven in Sechelt on the Sunshine Coast.

Secret Cove Treehouse

Take off to Halfmoon Bay on the Sunshine Coast to find this treehouse to make you feel like a kid again. The cost starts at $299 per night and will make you forget all your worries and just enjoy nature.

Step outside onto the patio overlooking the serene Secret Cove. It also features a two-person walk-in rain shower and lots of other luxurious amenities.

The Cliffhouse

A stunning resort with both cliffhouse and treehouse accommodations on Galiano Island. It’s super bright, airy and the perfect getaway for a romantic weekend away. It sleeps up to two guests with a queen-size bed and cozy linens.

A hearty breakfast is provided as you enjoy all the scenic sights around you. Prices start at $132 per night but it is dependent on the time of year you wish to go.

Enchanted Forest

Although not a rentable treehouse where you can stay the night. This is a great alternative and cheaper alternative to enjoying some whimsical tree houses.

Located near Revelstoke, this incredible 50-foot treehouse is one of the largest treehouses in BC. You can visit the park for only $12 per person, and it is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. You can read more about the Enchanted Forest here.

