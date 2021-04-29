9 Airbnbs In BC To Add To Your Summer Wish List

Editor’s note: Our goal with all content is to help you spark ideas for future adventures. We urge you to follow all provincial guidelines and limit non-essential travel outside of your health authority. For the latest information on BC’s response to COVID-19, click here.

Summer is just around the corner and we’ve compiled a list of some unreal Airbnbs in BC that you should definitely bookmark for when it’s safe to travel in the province again.

Related: 9 Airbnb Stays In BC You Must Experience At Least Once

Airbnbs In BC To Add To Your Wish List

Sante Fe, Okanagan Lake

In true Okanagan fashion, this property is situated amongst award-winning vineyards, overlooking the pristine Okanagan Lake. The sprawling property can accommodate up to 10 guests, with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. It’s typically available for approximately $500 per night

Cedarwood Cove, Tofino

You can never go wrong with a waterfront cabin nestled along the Tofino shoreline. This Airbnb can sleep up to two people with one bedroom and one bathroom. It’s the perfect place for a wellness retreat and it offers its guests complimentary bikes and surf gear. You’ll also be content just staying at the cabin and soaking up panoramic views of the ocean, mountains and wildlife. It costs approximately $300 per night.

Henrietta’s Waterfront Haven, Powell River

Escape to this little piece of paradise in the serene area of Powell River. The waterfront property can accommodate up to two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom. It has a private patio, complete with a hammock, where you can enjoy some of the most beautiful views the area has to offer. It also comes equipped with a hot tub that also offers ocean views. A stay here costs about $180 per night.

Tea Tree House

This breathtaking property with sweeping ocean views should be at the top of your list. The Tea Tree House is a studio style guest suite nestled in Upper Britannia Beach, which is a quaint beachside community within the Squamish region. It can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom. The Airbnb costs approximately $208 per night.

Rivers Edge Cottage, Edgewood

You’ll find this gem nestled on the banks of a horseshoe-shaped pond. The cabin is completely immersed in nature and offers a whole lot of privacy. It can sleep up to six guests with two bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is also a hobby farm with horses, dogs, chickens, ducks and turkeys. It costs approximately $175 per night.

Modern Vintage Airstream, Gibsons

Escape to the Sunshine Coast for a one-of-a-kind stay at this modern vintage airstream in Gibsons. It can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom. The fully-renovated 1970s airstream is situated on a ranch-style property, complete with an outdoor shower, bathtub and sauna. It also features a fire pit and plenty of activities, including bocce and horseshoes. It costs approximately $170 per night.

The Drift, Ucluelet

This beautiful studio suite in Whiskey Landing Lodge can sleep up to two guests and offers breathtaking views of the Ucluelet harbour. It’s pet-friendly and is within walking distance to trails, beaches and more. The Airbnb also has a gas fireplace, jetted tub and a separate shower. It costs approximately $219 per night.

Private Cottage, Salt Spring Island

Enjoy a stay at this little slice of heaven on Salt Spring Island. The Airbnb sleeps up to six guests with two bedrooms and one bathroom. The secluded cottage offers a private deck on five acres offering up unsurpassed views of the Gulf Islands. It’s close to Ganges Village and Fulford Harbour. Book it out for approximately $195 per night.

Sanctuary Bed and Breakfast, Salt Spring Island

The Sanctuary Bed and Breakfast is treetop living at its finest. Just imagine a (seriously) elevated version of your childhood treehouse. The Airbnb is perched high atop Ganges Harbour, nestled among the lush trees for the ultimate staycation immersed in nature. You can find it on Airbnb for approximately $350 per night

For more places to explore in beautiful BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.