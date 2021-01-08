This ‘Treehouse’ In BC Is a Dreamy Mountain Getaway Surrounded By a Lush Forest

It’s a new year and hopefully there’s a lot of new adventures on the horizon.

This breathtaking property with sweeping ocean views should be at the top of your list once we get the go-ahead to travel again.

The Tea Tree House is a studio style guest suite nestled in Upper Britannia Beach, which is a quaint beachside community within the Squamish region.

It can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom.

The pristine property allows guests to reconnect with nature with their own private deck surrounded by a lush forest.

It also boasts some of the best views of the area where you can take in the spectacular sights of Howe Sound.

This dreamy mountain getaway will feel like you’re a world away when in reality it’s just a 40 minute drive from Vancouver.

Tea Treehouse in Britannia Beach

Where: Can be found in the beachside community of Upper Britannia Beach in Squamish

Cost: Approximately $208 per night

For more incredible staycations in our beautiful province, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.