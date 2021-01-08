This ‘Treehouse’ In BC Is a Dreamy Mountain Getaway Surrounded By a Lush Forest

It’s a new year and hopefully there’s a lot of new adventures on the horizon.
This breathtaking property with sweeping ocean views should be at the top of your list once we get the go-ahead to travel again.
The Tea Tree House is a studio style guest suite nestled in Upper Britannia Beach, which is a quaint beachside community within the Squamish region.
You Might Also Like:
- Stay At This Seaside Cabin On A Farm With Horses For Under $70 A Night
- Escape To This Private “Designer Treehouse” Immersed In Nature
It can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom.
The pristine property allows guests to reconnect with nature with their own private deck surrounded by a lush forest.
It also boasts some of the best views of the area where you can take in the spectacular sights of Howe Sound.
This dreamy mountain getaway will feel like you’re a world away when in reality it’s just a 40 minute drive from Vancouver.
Tea Treehouse in Britannia Beach
Where: Can be found in the beachside community of Upper Britannia Beach in Squamish
Cost: Approximately $208 per night
For more incredible staycations in our beautiful province, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.