Stay At This Seaside Cabin On A Farm With Horses For Under $70 A Night

Searching for a secluded getaway with nature as your nearest neighbour? Add this quaint cabin to your BC bucket list once travel in the province is safe again.
The tiny seaside Airbnb on Salt Spring Island can sleep up to three guests with two beds (one is a loft) and one bathroom.
Guests will be able to whip up a simple meal during their stay as it comes equipped with a mini fridge, hot plate and toaster oven.
The cabin is nestled on six acres of serene farmland with horses, gardens, ponds and orchards to discover.
If you’re lucky you may even spot some wildlife, including: eagles, ravens, herons and owls.
It’s also super affordable at just $66 per night.
Seaside Cabin on Airbnb
Where: On Salt Spring Island, exact location TBA when booking is confirmed
Cost: Approximately $66 per night
