Escape To This Private “Designer Treehouse” Immersed In Nature

Escape to the serene Ryder Lake area of Chilliwack to discover this tiny treehouse offering up a bird’s-eye view of the region.

The private designer treehouse, appropriately called The Birdhouse is available to book out on Airbnb for approximately $210 per night.

It can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom. Amenities include: WiFi, a dedicated workspace, outdoor shower, TV and free parking.

The unique accommodation was initially built as a passion project to create an idyllic space that is immersed in nature.

It sits on a private acre of land and guests can often see cattle, deer and other wildlife right from the south-facing patio.

You Might Also Like:

The Birdhouse

Where: Ryder Lake, Chilliwack (exact location TBA when booking is confirmed)

Cost: Approximately $210 per night

For more must-visit places in BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.