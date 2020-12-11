Escape To This Private “Designer Treehouse” Immersed In Nature

Escape to the serene Ryder Lake area of Chilliwack to discover this tiny treehouse offering up a bird’s-eye view of the region.
The private designer treehouse, appropriately called The Birdhouse is available to book out on Airbnb for approximately $210 per night.
It can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom. Amenities include: WiFi, a dedicated workspace, outdoor shower, TV and free parking.
The unique accommodation was initially built as a passion project to create an idyllic space that is immersed in nature.
It sits on a private acre of land and guests can often see cattle, deer and other wildlife right from the south-facing patio.
The Birdhouse
Where: Ryder Lake, Chilliwack (exact location TBA when booking is confirmed)
Cost: Approximately $210 per night
