Experience Treetop Living At This BC Sanctuary Hidden In Nature

A dreamy treetop escape awaits on the quaint Salt Spring Island, but once you visit you may never want to come back.

The Sanctuary Bed and Breakfast is treetop living at its finest. Just imagine a (seriously) elevated version of your childhood treehouse.

The Airbnb is perched high atop Ganges Harbour, nestled among the lush trees for the ultimate staycation immersed in nature.

It is situated on a sprawling four acre property that is seemingly cut off from the outside world, but is under a five minute drive to Ganges.

The two-level space features an open concept living room, gas fireplace and an expansive private deck. It can sleep up to six guests with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Guests can enjoy a simple breakfast in the morning, included with their stay. Items include steel-cut oatmeal and a selection of cereals as well as coffee and tea.

The Sanctuary on Salt Spring Island

Where: Salt Spring Island, exact location TBA when booking is confirmed on Airbnb.

Cost: Approximately $350 per night

