Escape To a Creekside Treehouse Nestled In The Woods Of B.C.’s Interior

The forest is calling (and you must go). Escape to this magical treehouse nestled amongst the lush trees of B.C.’s Interior.

Discover the serene creekside treehouse on Airbnb in the remote Likely, near Quesnel Lake in the Cariboo region.

It can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom. The one-of-a-kind accommodation is also just a stones throw away from the beautiful Quesnel River and sits beside the picturesque Youngren Creek.

Owners refer to it as the “Shaky Knees Treehouse” and it sits seven metres high among Western red cedar and Douglas fir trees.

It features a spacious wrap-around deck that looks out onto the forest with a charming meadow of daisies at its feet.

The treehouse is the perfect retreat in nature as it’s secluded and completely private. Keep in mind with its remote location—it’s eco-friendly and offers a more “unplugged” getaway experience.

There’s no cellular service in Likely and no WiFi in the treehouse. There is however, a landline and WiFi at the main house if needed.

The open-concept kitchen has everything you could possibly need in order to turn your day’s catch into a delicious meal. The owners also offer gold pans and shovels for guests to explore the historic Gold Rush area.

Creekside Treehouse on Airbnb

Where: About 7 hours from Vancouver in Likely, B.C.

Cost: Approximately $139 per night



