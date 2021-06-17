The 5 Best Swimming Holes in British Columbia To Dip Into At Least Once

Soak up the last bit of summer by checking out one (or several) of the best swimming holes in British Columbia to take a dip while enjoying all the sights and sounds of nature around you.

Best Swimming Holes In British Columbia

Lower Myra Falls

Find this hidden gem in Campbell River at the serene Strathcona-Westmin Provincial Park. It’s a short 1.5 kilometre hike that takes about 15 minutes to complete and leads you to one of the most beautiful waterfalls (and swimming holes) in the province.

Lynn Canyon 30 Feet Pool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krystal (@krysprujansky)

Head to this spot that is easily one of the North Shore’s best swimming holes. You can find it by traveling along the trail leading to Pipe Bridge. The bridge eventually crosses the canyon and goes to the top of Lynn Valley Road. It’s the perfect place to enjoy a refreshing swim while immersed in nature. But keep in mind—you should not be cliff jumping here, as it’s extremely dangerous.

Sooke Potholes

Discover this bucket list worthy swimming hole just west of Victoria, along the Sooke River in Sooke Potholes Provincial Park. The potholes offer a unique and popular spot for locals and tourists alike to go for a dip in the crystal clear waters.

Pitt River Hot Springs

For a magical hot springs experience, look no further. But this one is all about the journey and not just the destination. It’s a lesser-known spot that is quite a bit of a trek—but totally worth it. To get here—you have to drive along Lougheed Highway towards Pitt Meadows and eventually Pitt Lake. Then it’s a 45-minute boat ride to the north end dock, followed by just over 20 kilometres of biking on a flat logging road. From there, it’s a short 5-minute hike, with a steep rope descent to the secluded hot springs.

Norvan Falls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Lego (@marklego)

Another popular spot for swimming on the North Shore. Find this gorgeous place in Lynn Headwaters Regional Park. It’s small but offers the most picturesque emerald green waters. Even on the hottest of summer days—the water here will be super refreshing to help cool you off. It’s a bit of a hike, about 14 kilometres, which takes about five hours to complete round trip.

