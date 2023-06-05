This Breathtaking Island Is Known As The ‘Hawaii Of British Columbia’

While it looks like a tropical paradise, this serene oasis is located close to Vancouver Island.

With a population of just over 1,000, Hornby Island is one of the loveliest and most magical places in British Columbia. Home to some breathtaking coastlines, as well as lush forests, the island has inspired a great deal of artists and travellers alike.

Hornby Island During the Summer

In July and August, the island is absolute magic. The waters warm up and the white sand glistens in the hot summer sun.

Many visitors say it even adopts a bit of a tropical flair. As a result, it is a prime destination for those looking to enjoy a breath taking, yet less crowded, destination.

Well it is a great place to kick back and relax in, Hornby Island is also one of the greatest diving destinations in the world; diving with large sea lions underwater makes for a bucket list adventure.

In addition, visitors and locals love boating around the island’s majestic coastline, soaking in the myriad beauty of the wilderness. Whether its kayaking, paddle-boarding, or simply a sight-seeing charter, there are numerous ways to enjoy this fairytale destination.

While the ocean and the beach make for capital attractions, visitors also frequent the forests of the island.

In fact, it is home to some of the best mountain biking trails in British Columbia. Also, it has an astronomical observatory for stargazers to enjoy.