4 Scenic Hikes In British Columbia To Warm You Up This Winter

Looking to enjoy some winter nature and fresh air?

Well, here are four great transit-accessible hikes to help you get through this British Columbia winter.

Winter Hikes in British Columbia

Rice Lake

Feeling energetic, but not too much? Ease yourself in with a gentle 3km loop trail around Rice Lake which will have you nestled back under your duvet in no time. Situated on the edge of Lynn Headwaters Regional Park this peaceful lake is surrounded by lush moss-covered trees and a variety of wildlife.

Velodrome Trail

Fancy a quick nature workout before relaxing for the rest of the day? Check out this 3km winter hike. It’s similar to the Grouse Grind, and although it’s much less steep (thankfully), this climb will be sure to get the calves burning. The good news is you’ll be rewarded at the summit with stunning views over the Burrard inlet and Downtown Vancouver, so, if possible (in Raincouver), try to pick a clear day.

Buntzen Lake

Only a one-hour drive from Vancouver, this winter hike near Port Moody has something for everyone. There is scenic woodland, lake views, and even a suspension bridge waiting to be explored. Don’t let the 10km length scare you, though, as you’ll only need three to four hours to complete this easy loop and there are plenty of great sights to entertain you along the way.

Mount Gardner

If you’re looking to escape outdoors for a full day then give this winter hike a try. Nestled on Bowen Island, Mount Gardner offers over 21km of hiking trails so there’s trails of varying difficulty to choose from. It typically takes a seven hour round-trip and you’ll want to make sure to include some time to enjoy the views of the beautiful Howe Sound once you reach the top. Bonus: you get to sit back and relax before and after on the short scenic ferry over to Bowen Island.

For more great places to explore in British Columbia, check out our Travel & Outdoors section!