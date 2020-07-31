5 Things You Must Do In Langley At Least Once This Summer

This summer is all about staycations but luckily for us—we live in one of the most beautiful places on earth. And Langley is no exception.

Take a day trip there to explore all the fun activities the city has to offer especially during this time of year.

RELATED:

Things You Must Do In Langley This Summer

Visit Krause Berry Farms for a drive-thru waffle breakfast

This is one of Langley’s greatest gems and it’s easy to see why. Stop by for breakfast where they’re now offering their signature blueberry waffles to-go. Just park your car and an employee with come collect your order and then deliver your food (and raspberry juice) right to your vehicle. It’s also a great spot to go berry picking or pick-up a delicious snack or two from their market.

Spend the afternoon with alpacas at Kensington Prairie Farm

Langley is home to several family farms but none quite like Kensington Prairie Farm. It has dozens of alpacas and a few llamas, for good measure. They’re offering guided tours where you can learn all about these fascinating creatures and how the fibres of their wool get turned into fashion. They also have a shop on-site featuring all things alpaca. It’s a fun day out if you have young children or are just young at heart.

Dig into charcuterie (and wine) at Glass House Estate Winery

Nothing says summer quite like charcuterie and wine tasting on a patio overlooking a vineyard. You’ll find exactly that at Glass House Estate Winery and a lot more. Marvel at the amazing architecture while digging into their menu of decadent eats, including a cheese board, charcuterie platter, mussels, fish tacos and more. Save room for dessert though—they’ve got a selection of ice cream and semifreddo (housemade frozen mousse and local honey with a raspberry coulis).

Go horseback riding along the trails at Campbell Valley Park

This family-friendly activity is a must this summer. Glen Valley Stables offers tours for all experience levels and the best part is you can explore the scenic Campbell Valley Park trails on horseback. They’ll take you through the lush trails and into stunning meadows where you can soak up all the beauty nature has to offer in the best way possible. They offer both one-hour and two-hour tours that may just get you hooked on being in the saddle.

Get beer flights at one of the city’s top breweries

Sunshine and beer—two of the most important components of summer. Check out a couple (or several) of the city’s best spots for your own personal self-guided brewery hop. Start off at Trading Post Brewery where you will find a wide variety of their core beers and some ever-changing seasonal favourites. Their array of pub grub won’t disappoint either, with sweet heat pork rinds, truffle cheese fries and chicken & waffles on the menu. They also have a beer float with your choice of beer plus vanilla ice cream. Other must-try breweries include: Five Roads Brewing Co., Camp Brew Co. and Dead Frog Brewery.

For more things to do this summer, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.