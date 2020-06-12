Explore BC: This Summer Will Be All About Staycations

Summer may look different this year to stop the spread of COVID-19 but it gives locals the opportunity to explore their own backyard.

Given the pandemic—it’s more important now than ever to support local businesses and help boost BC’s tourism industry.

BC Premier John Horgan weighed in on the topic recently, saying he believes it will be a “record-breaking” summer for tourism in the province.

It’s no secret that after months of being in quarantine—people have been itching to travel or even to just get outside in general. Eager campers even crashed the BC Parks website when it started accepting camping reservations for the 2020 summer season.

Horgan is encouraging British Columbians to embrace staycations over the next few months as travel restrictions remain in place.

Once the province enters into phase three in mid-June, more hotels and staycation spots will be reopening their doors for locals to enjoy a mini getaway.

Luckily for us—there’s a plethora of beautiful and serene places to give us a sense of wanderlust without ever having to leave the province. To help get your planning started, here’s a list of resources we’ve created for you to make the most out of summer 2020:

