Holidays at Home: 5 Magical Ways To Explore BC After Lockdown

Editor’s Note: We’re aware COVID-19 is impacting travel plans within and outside B.C. right now. We plan to occasionally share stories of our favourite places across the province for future inspiration.

While we can’t travel to far away locales just yet, we can start thinking about visiting our favourite local spots.

As restrictions start to ease up across the province, we’re dreaming up some ways to explore our own backyard (safely).

Ways To Explore BC After Lockdown

Picnic in the park

A picnic is always a good idea, especially when you’re looking for the perfect way to spend a sunshine-filled day with your loved ones. Pack some food or better yet—support your favourite local restaurant by ordering take-out for your little excursion. Head to Vancouver’s iconic Stanley Park, the North Shore’s Deep Cove or sit along the dyke in Richmond. As long as you’re physically distancing from everyone else at the park—it’s a fun and safe way to enjoy the great outdoors.

Hike a nearby trail

Hitting the trails helps relieve stress whether you’re getting a good work out in or just going for a leisurely stroll amongst the lush trees. As the province has announced it is reopening some popular Metro Vancouver parks and hiking trails starting May 14th—there will be some more options to explore. Check out Vancouver Trails for a full list of hiking trails that are open right now.

Visit the VanDusen Botanical Garden

One of the city’s most vibrant parks is back open for business, with some restrictions. VanDusen Botanical Garden is only allowing visitors to purchase tickets online and limiting the capacity to just 30 people at one time. While guests won’t be able to access the gift shop or cafe—they will be able to admire all the park’s beauty with a lot more space to themselves than ever seen before.

Go kayaking/SUP at a pristine lake

If you have your own kayak, canoe or even stand up paddle board—there’s no better way to explore your own backyard then heading to a nearby lake and spending some quality time on the water. BC is now reopening the majority of provincial and marine parks—so you can start planning some outdoor adventures.

Camp at a provincial park

Camping season is upon us and it’s almost time to take advantage of that and soak up the sun at one of the province’s beautiful campgrounds. Starting June 1st, BC Parks will also be reopening most provincial and back-country campgrounds to the public. There will be some changes to promote physical distancing, like leaving more space in between each campsite.

For more things outdoors, check out our Travel section.