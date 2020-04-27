VanDusen Botanical Garden To Reopen To The Public This Week

After more than a month of social distancing, VanDusen Botanical Garden is reopening to the public Friday, May 1st.
The gardens, along with Fraserview and McCleary golf courses, will get back on track, after the Vancouver Park Board closed them in mid-March.
However, they will operate with new physical distancing measures in place.
“Each of the sites is highly supervised, attendance is managed, and their facilities allow for new physical distancing protocols,” wrote the park board in a press release.
For VanDusen Garden, there will be several measures set out to protect the public, including:
- Keeping ticket sales to online only
- You will have to book an entry time slot in advance
- There will be a maximum of 30 visitors at once
- Hours of operation will be modified
- Facilities, like gift shops and the cafe, will remain closed
- Some pathways will be one-way and guided tours will not be available
- Only one person or household will be able to enter the maze at a time
Langara Golf Course will remain closed, as the clubhouse is currently being used to prepare meals for residents in the Downtown Eastside.
Pitch and putts in Stanley, Rupert and Queen Elizabeth parks will also remain closed for the time being.
