Fairy Doors Magically Appear Along Trails In This B.C. Park

If you’ve gone for a walk recently in the Okanagan area, you may have experienced some magic along the way.

Fairy doors have been popping up along Rose Valley Regional Park in B.C., but no one knows who put them there.

RELATED: One Lucky Person Will Get To Explore The Abbotsford Tulip Festival This Spring

Regardless, people are taking to social media to post photos of all the doors they have spotted, so far.

Fairy doors are popular in Ireland, where they are usually built or attached to the bases of trees. These are often small functional doors, where someone has carved out a hole behind them.

Have you spotted one of these fairy doors at this B.C. park? If you’re seeking other magical spots, check out Vancouver’s hobbit house.

For more stories head to our News section.