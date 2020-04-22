One Lucky Person Will Get To Explore The Abbotsford Tulip Festival This Spring

The Abbotsford Tulip Festival may not happen this year, but one lucky winner will have the chance to experience it.

The festival is hosting a contest where people can win a chance to explore the tulip fields, along with members of their household.

“We wanted to find a safe way to allow at least a few people from the same household onto the site to enjoy the tulips while still adhering to provincial COVID-19 guidelines,” said founder of BLOOM, Alexis Szarek, in a statement.

The winner will get three hours to venture through and can bring a bucket for picking flowers, as well.

Organizers are hosting the contest on Instagram and will announce the winner on Friday.

The festival was set to take place this month, but organizers announced its cancellation, due to COVID-19. The BLOOM festival usually attracts about 100,000 of people a year.

“Unfortunately, this year the pandemic has forced the cancellation of the beloved festival but the tulips had already been planted and now through to early May, acres of fields are in full bloom creating a stunning display along HWY 1 near the Sumas exit in Abbotsford,” the statement read.

The Abbotsford Tulip Festival will resume again in 2021.

