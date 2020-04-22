One Lucky Person Will Get To Explore The Abbotsford Tulip Festival This Spring

The Abbotsford Tulip Festival may not happen this year, but one lucky winner will have the chance to experience it.
The festival is hosting a contest where people can win a chance to explore the tulip fields, along with members of their household.
RELATED: Grouse Mountain Grizzly Bears Emerge From 144-Day Winter Hibernation
“We wanted to find a safe way to allow at least a few people from the same household onto the site to enjoy the tulips while still adhering to provincial COVID-19 guidelines,” said founder of BLOOM, Alexis Szarek, in a statement.
The winner will get three hours to venture through and can bring a bucket for picking flowers, as well.
Organizers are hosting the contest on Instagram and will announce the winner on Friday.
The festival was set to take place this month, but organizers announced its cancellation, due to COVID-19. The BLOOM festival usually attracts about 100,000 of people a year.
“Unfortunately, this year the pandemic has forced the cancellation of the beloved festival but the tulips had already been planted and now through to early May, acres of fields are in full bloom creating a stunning display along HWY 1 near the Sumas exit in Abbotsford,” the statement read.
View this post on Instagram
This year's Abbotsford Tulip Festival season may be CLOSED due to Covid-19 but the organizers of the festival want to give away the empty field to one lucky winner to enjoy fresh air, peace, quiet and of course colour.💛🌷 . Prize: One single, couple or family all living under the same roof will receive: – 3 hours of alone time in the tulip field, Including either sunrise or sunset, whichever is preferred – Bring their own bucket (one) for all they can pick – Redeemed week of April 27th to May 1st, 2020 How to Enter: 1. Like this post on our Instagram 2. Follow @abbotsfordtulipfestival 3. Tag a friend who could use this pick me up to enter them to win. Both receive entries. Winner will be chosen Friday, April 24th and will be contacted by DM Please remember that the Festival is not open this year due to Covid-19. This prize is being given to make someone’s life brighter. Hope is a field of tulips Good luck! Content Terms: Contest closes at 10 AM PST on April 24th, 2020. Valid to one single, couple or family all living under the same roof who are all well and healthy. Winner will be randomly selected and contacted through Instagram DM. Prize must be accepted as is and hold no cash value. Prize must be redeemed from April 27th to May 1st, 2020. No purchase necessary to enter. Winners must be a resident of British Columbia and 18 years of age or older to enter/win. By entering this contest, the entrant indicates his/her agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions. This contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by/or associated with Instagram.
The Abbotsford Tulip Festival will resume again in 2021.
For more B.C. stories, head to our News section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.