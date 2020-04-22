Spring has arrived, as Grouse Mountain’s resident grizzly bears have emerged after 144 days of hibernation.

The two bears, named Grinder and Coola, were seen exploring the mountaintop this week. But they’re two of the few beings allowed to do so, as Grouse Mountain is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

RELATED: B.C. Is Looking At How To Reopen Restaurants Amid Social Distancing Rules

But those who do want to see the bears can check up on them via a webcam the resort has set up.

“As Grinder and Coola continue to explore and our team works to gradually expand their habitat to its full size, we encourage you to stay connected with them virtually until we can safely welcome you back to Grouse Mountain,” said Dr. Ken Macquisten, Refuge Director and Veterinarian.

The two grizzly bears are now 19 years old and originally came to the mountain in 2001 as part of the Grouse Mountain Refuge for Endangered Wildlife.

But to see some less fierce animals, check out this kitten live feed.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.