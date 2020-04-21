You Can Watch Kittens Through A Live Feed, Thanks To A Richmond Animal Society

If you’re feeling blue, you can now stream a live kitten feed, thanks to a Richmond animal society.

Regional Animal Protection Society (RAPS) started a live feed through its Facebook page, so people can see how the cats spend their days.

The society recently saved 47 kittens from a hoarding situation, and are now under their care.

RAPS said on Facebook the feed is for those “who may need some cheering up, or anyone who would enjoy it.”

RAPS’ Kitten Cam Livestream If you happen to be at home with nothing to do, the RAPS Live Kitten Cam is for you!! 😸Please like and share this stream with friends and family who may need some cheering up, or anyone who would enjoy it!Please consider a donation to help us save the lives of more animals.❤️https://www.rapsbc.com/donations/ These kittens were rescued from an unfortunate situation in Richmond BC,Learn more here: https://www.rapsbc.com/2020/04/raps-saves-scores-of-cats-and-kittens-in-large-rescue-operation/ Posted by Regional Animal Protection Society on Sunday, April 19, 2020

The Richmond animal society is also seeking donations to help take care of the many cats. So far, the group has raised $160 and is accepting more donations.

