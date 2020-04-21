Richmond Added 20 Automated Crosswalks To Reduce Spread Of COVID-19

The City of Richmond has added 20 new automated crosswalks to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
This means people won’t need to press the button at certain intersections and can avoid touching surfaces in public.
“That’s right, you don’t have to press the button (but you can),” tweeted the City of Richmond. “Just wait a few minutes & crossings will activate 24/7.”
To reduce the spread of #COVID19, we have automated 20 high-use pedestrian crosswalks in #RichmondBC. That’s right, you don’t have to press the button (but you can), just wait a few minutes & crossings will activate 24/7. There's signage at each location. https://t.co/kkzYuzHjd0 pic.twitter.com/7MISid3ZZz
— City of Richmond BC (@Richmond_BC) April 17, 2020
The new system will activate every few minutes and there will be clear signs to mark which Richmond crosswalks have the new setting.
Here’s where you can find the new crosswalk systems:
- No. 3 Road and Granville Avenue
- No. 3 Road and Park Road
- No. 3 Road and Cook Road
- No. 3 Road and Brighouse Bus Mall
- No. 3 Road and Saba Road
- No. 3 Road and Westminster Highway
- No. 3 Road and Ackroyd Road
- No. 3 Road and Lansdowne Road
- No. 3 Road and Lansdowne Mall Road (north/south only)
- No. 3 Road and Leslie Road
- No. 3 Road and Cambie Road
- No. 3 Road and Yaohan Mall (north/south only)
- Hazelbridge Way and Cambie Road
- Buswell Road and Saba Road
- Minoru Boulevard and Westminster Highway
- Minoru Boulevard and Granville Avenue
- Gilbert Road and Westminster Highway
- Gilbert Road and Granville Avenue
- No. 1 Road and Moncton Street
Several other places around Canada and the globe have added more automated crosswalks as well. That includes Kelowna, Saskatoon and many places across Australia.
So far, B.C. has 1,699 cases of COVID-19, with 1,039 recoveries.
