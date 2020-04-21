Vancouver’s Canada Day Celebration And Fireworks Cancelled For 2020

With the pandemic still upon us, Vancouver’s Canada Day celebration and fireworks have been cancelled for this year.

The annual event happens at Canada Place every July and is “the largest Canada Day celebration outside of the nation’s capital,” states the release.

RELATED: B.C.’s Hospitalization Rate For COVID-19 Is Falling

However, organizers said they are looking at other ways to celebrate this year, including “virtual opportunities.”

Many Vancouver events are looking at this option too, as 4/20 just held a virtual festival, Monday. Meanwhile the PNE is looking at alternative options to keep going as well.

While many may be disappointed at the news, organizers are following the advice of health officials.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said, Sunday, large-scale events are unlikely to happen this year. She also said some measures from the pandemic may be in place for the next year.

For more stories around B.C., head to our News section.