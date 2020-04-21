B.C.’s Hospitalization Rate For COVID-19 Is Falling

Although the number of COVID-19 cases continue to climb, B.C.’s hospitalization rate is falling.

The province has reached 1,699 cases, but 1,039 of those have recovered. The province maintains the country’s highest COVID-19 recovery rate, so far.

RELATED: Artists are creating 40 New Murals On Boarded Up Shops Across Vancouver

Meanwhile, there were 104 people in the hospital Monday, as opposed to the peak at 149 on April 4th. Of those numbers, 49 patients are in intensive care, while 86 people in B.C. have died.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said, Monday, there have been 52 new cases since Saturday. She also mentioned that some measures in place, because of the virus, will be here for another year.

“That doesn’t mean we have to give up everything and that we’re going to be in the same place that we are right now,” she said. “I absolutely think we have some space. We have some space to be able to open things up, to connect with people, but not on those large-scale events.”

That means many summer events will be cancelled, including Celebration of Light Fireworks.

For more stories around B.C., head to our News section.